A total of 79 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. This was revealed in 3,311 RT PCR tests carried out in various laboratories across the country.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that the total caseload of COVID-19 has now reached 275,310 with the recent update. In the past 24 hours, Kathmandu valley witnessed 41 cases including 27 in Kathmandu district, 10 in Lalitpur and four in Bhaktapur.

Likewise, the Ministry confirmed the recovery of 75 infected ones in the past 24 hours. So far, a total of 271,401 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection. At present, there are 895 reported active cases of the virus.

Similarly, the Ministry stated that no casualty was reported in the past 24 hours due to coronavirus infection. So far, the death toll due to coronavirus infection stands at 3,014.

Source: National News Agency Nepal