Health & Safety

Eighteen more Covid-19 infected people died in Dang and Gulmi districts in the past 24 hours.

The deceased are the people from 30 to 74 years of age group and most of them died at hospitals.

Dang district reported seven Covid-19 deaths. With this, the death toll from the second wave of the infection in Dang district hit 147 and the number of infection cases is 2,980.

Likewise, altogether 5,851 persons got over the infection, said Covid-19 focal person of Dang Kamal Chand.

Similarly, Gulmi district recorded 11 new deaths due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 49. The number of infection cases is 1,186, out of which 934 are active.

Likewise, 884 are in home isolations, said Covid-19 focal person of Gulmi Gopal Karki.

Source: National News Agency Nepal