Eight people have died of corona virus infection in the country today. This takes the death toll from the virus to 11,326.

Likewise, 545 new cases of corona virus were reported in the past 24 hours. This was revealed in 8,549 tests carried out in various laboratories across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

There are 11,315 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Likewise, 726 people recovered from the virus today. The rate of recovery has climbed to 97.2 per cent.

Today, 23,568 people were vaccinated against the corona virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal