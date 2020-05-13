General

Bhulke area of Udayapur district was first venue to find COVID-19 patients in State-1. On April 17, twelve people tested positive at this area located at Triyuga Municipality Ward Number 3 making it the immediate epicenter of COVID-19 in the State.

The first batch of the global pandemic patients has already recovered following treatment at Koshi hospital in Biratnagar. Few others are still undergoing treatment at the hospital established especially to treatment COVID-19 patients by the State-1 government.

Meanwhile, for those recovered and quarantined in the hotspot the local government has turned to Ayurvedic medicine.

‘We are collaborating with All Nepal Homeopathic Association and also with the Gaighat Ayurvedic Hospital of our district to boost immunity power of locals”, shared Baldev Chaudhary, the mayor of the Triyuga Municipality. ”According to experts’ advice we will administer the alternative and ancient medicines of Ayurdedic products to all locals.”

Chaudhary said the Social Development Ministry of State-1 supported to this endeavor. The ayurvedic and the alternative medicines would be administered to all 25 people quarantined at Janata Multiple Campus of Bhulke and all other locals of 400 households.

The municipality has maintained a stock of the prescribed ayurvedic medicine for continuous consumption for three days. “We begin administrating these medicines from tomorrow in presence of ayurvedic doctors,’ Mayor Chaudhary said. Around 1400 locals would be administrated the ancient indigenous medicine with latest research and practices.

Arurvedic doctor at the Social Development Ministry of State-1 Dr Saroj Prasad Bishal said the ministry has established a protocol for the use of Ayurvedic medicines. Dr. Bishal said alternative medicines would boost the required immunity of the people, without any side effects.’

Source: National News Agency