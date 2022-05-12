General

Four more people have tested positive to Corona Virus in the last 24 hours across the country. This was revealed in 2,817 samples that were tested through RT-PCR and antigen method, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The number of those infected as of today has reached 966, 857.

Also during the period, 18 people have recovered following the corona virus infection. The recovery rate is 98.8 percent.

Currently, the number of active cases of COVID-19 is 173, of them 172 are in home isolation and one in institutional isolation.

No casualty was reported today. So far, the death toll from Corona Virus has reached 11,952.

Meanwhile, a total of 21,179 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal