Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government has been working by setting specific goals, objectives policy and action plan for disaster risk reduction and its mitigation.

Addressing, a programme organized on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction here today, he said the government at all three levels were moving ahead by preparing work plans and raising extensive awareness, putting in common efforts and consolidating force.

The programme was organized by the Disaster Risk Reduction National Action Forum and the PM addressed it virtually. The main slogan of this year's International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is: Disaster Risk Reduction Governance.

"Works would be carried out identifying the origin of the problem for reducing the risk created by human activities while remaining aware towards unstoppable natural disasters. Ninety per cent success has been achieved as the post-earthquake reconstruction activities have been effectively carried ahead. It is necessary to be fully aware now that our houses, offices and heritages that we are going to construct hence are safe," PM Oli emphasized.

Stating that education that teaches awareness and responsibility on environment conservation and the nature would be incorporated from the school level itself, the Prime Minister reiterated that works would be carried out towards safe and civilized human race, a secure world, a liveable, just and prosperous earth and a happy human race.

He said the situation after the coronavirus infection has given the message to all to understand the relation between human race and society rising above the national borders and how interrelated their future was. "It has stirred all to go for a new collective humanitarian world order," the PM added.

Calling upon people at all levels and sectors to engage in works of facing up to the natural disasters, PM Oli expressed the commitment to working together with national and international organisations for disaster risk reduction and facing the disasters.

Let us join hands with all strength: Home Minister

On the occasion, Minister for Home Affairs, Ram Bahadur Thapa stressed on the need of coming together with all the combined strength and wisdom for reducing the risk created by COVID-19.

"Today is the day on which the general public has to further raise and expand awareness, precaution, participation and activeness towards disaster risk reduction. It is necessary to develop and enrich the strategy and action plan for working together to face up the disaster in the coming days by making an assessment of our commitment, policy and plans," he elaborated.

The Home Minister also underscored the need of coordination and collaboration to be able to reduce the disaster risks and that it should be connected to each and every activity of development.

Nepal Red Cross Society vice-president Sharmila Karki and NGO Federation chairman Jeetram Lama spoke of the need of effective implementation of policies and programmes, and developing policies and programmes by tying up the disaster management and risk reduction programmes to good governance and accountability.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)'s executive director Anil Pokhrel and UNDP's representative in Nepal Richard Howard underlined the need of operating disaster risk reduction programmes with the participation of the local people. Many lives and much property are lost each year due to the impact of climate change and disaster-related incidents in Nepal which is in the list of countries with high risk of disaster.

Source: National News Agency Nepal