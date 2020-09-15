Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The country has reported an addition of 1,459 cases of Corona Virus in the past 24 hours, including 1,013 men and 446 women. The highest infections have been confirmed in Kathmandu district with 555 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Among 10,375 samples tested in various laboratories across the country, district recording cases in three and two digits include 162 confirmed positive in Siraha, 111 in Morang, 87 in Makwanpur, 86 in Bhaktapur, 51 in Rupandehi, 35 in Lalitpur, 27 in Banke, 26 each in Dang and Rautahat, 24 in Saptari, 23 in Surkhet, 21 in Nawalaparasi east, 17 in Sunsari, 16 in Palpa, 14 in Syangja, 11 each in Kailali and Doti.

This takes the tally of infections to 56,788 in the country, with 15,779 active cases. Morang, Sunsari, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Makwanpur and Rupandehi have more than 500 active cases.

Likewise, 1,062 people recovered from the virus and returned to their normal health in the past 24 hours. With 40,538 recovered so far, the rate of recovery has climbed to 71.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, 11 people including four women and seven men died of Corona Virus in the past 24 hours. The tally of casualty reaches 371 with the death rate standing at 0.65 per cent.

Source: National News Agency Nepal