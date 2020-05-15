General

Nine more people have tested positive to novel coronavirus today. They are from Banke and Makawanpur districts. With this the number of COVID-19 infected people has reached to 258, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Ministry’s assistant spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said the infection was found in nine persons in course of tests carried out on samples collected from these people. The tests were conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory Teku and at the Bheri Hospital Nepalgunj on Thursday.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, eight are from Banke and one from Makawanpur. This is the first time that novel coronavirus infection has been seen in Makwanpur. A 37-year-old male tested positive to the virus in Makawanpur. Similarly, COVID-19 infection is found in an 18-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, a 22-year-old male, two 25-year-old male persons, a 25-year-old male, a 27-year-old male, a 32-year-old male and a 36-year-old male of Ward No. 1, 3 and 5 of Narainapur rural municipality in Banke district.

Assistant spokesman Dr Adhikari said the health condition of the infected persons is normal and they are under the supervision of health workers.

Source: National News Agency