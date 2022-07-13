General

The cases of coronavirus infection have been increasing day by day. The country recorded more than 200 coronavirus cases on Wednesday alone.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 206 new cases of coronavirus were detected in course of conducting 3,175 tests on Wednesday.

With this, number of active cases of coronavirus has reached 1,005 in the country. Out of 206 new cases of coronavirus recorded on Wednesday, 125 cases were confirmed in the Kathmandu Valley alone.

Similarly, out of 206 cases, 100 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kathmandu, 18 in Lalitpur and seven in Bhaktapur. With this, Kathmandu Valley has recorded 694 active cases of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, 984 people are in home isolation and 21 in institutional isolation. Of them, 12 people are in ICU and one in ventilator support.

A total of 54 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. As many as 63,378 people received vaccine against coronavirus in the same period.

Saying 'BA-5' sub-variant of coronavirus has spread across the world, Joint-Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Sameer Kumar Adhikari, urged all to follow health protocols to be safe from the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal