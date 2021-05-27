General

The COVID-19 infection rate has declined gradually of late in the country.

According to Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) sources, the infection rate has gone down by five per cent as there was 70 per cent out of 100 recorded on the basis of PCR tests conducted last week. The infection rate has been recorded 65 per cent this week. The KMC has intensified that PCR test bid establishing 16 stalls in five centres in the KMC.

PCR tests are carried out on about 600 individuals daily in the initiations of the KMC in all its 32 wards. According to KMC Public Health Department Lab Technician Radhika Kunikel, the KMC has reached the public for the symptomatic patients for the health checkup.

She added that the KMC has managed free of cost ambulance services to the needy COVID-19 patients and other kind of serious patients as well. For the purpose, the KMC has managed hotline number at 1180.

Of the total 59 thousand 445 infected persons, 47 thousand 997 have recovered so far in the metropolitan city.

There are 11 thousand 43 active cases of the virus infection in the KMC.

So far 405 patients have lost their lives to the virus infection. According to KMC, 10 thousand 368 infected persons are in home isolation, 128 in institutional isolations while 546 are under treatment at various hospitals in the KMC.

The KMC has made agreement with different 12 hospitals to provide financial supports to them for strengthening the capacity and improving the treatment system.

Source: National News Agency Nepal