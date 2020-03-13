General

• Nepal Country-Specific Information:

• Nepal has confirmed one (1) case of COVID-19 within its borders.

• Entry and Exit Requirements:

• Nepal suspended visas upon arrival for nationals from eight (8) countries (China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and Spain) from March 10 until further notice. http://www.nepalimmigration.gov.np/

• Nepal announced the suspension of visas upon arrival for nationals from any country from midnight on March 14 until April 30, 2020. Those travelers already possessing a prior valid Nepali visa will be required to submit a swab test PCR health certificate issued a maximum of seven (7) days before arrival to Nepal to the immigration office at Tribhuvan International Airport.

• Temperature screening via thermal cameras and self-reporting has been implemented at Nepal’s only international airport, Tribhuvan International Airport, and land borders with China.

• A health desk greets all newly-arrived travelers, and an ambulance is on standby (24/7) at Tribhuvan International Airport to transport any suspected cases to the main designated referral hospital.

• Flights from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) into Nepal have been restricted.

• According to the Ministry of Health and Population Travel Advisory: “visas to the nationals of third countries entering through India via land routes, shall be issued after their health check-up ensuring that they will entry only from Karkarvitta, Jogabani, Raxaul, Sunauli, Jamunah (Nepalgunj) and Gaddachaukai.”

• The Nepal government has closed to tourists the border crossing points with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) at Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi.

• All land ports of entry into Nepal remain closed from March 14 to April 30, 2020.

• The Government of India has announced the suspension of all visas issued to nationals of any country. This will affect air and land travel from India into Nepal and from Nepal into India. https://boi.gov.in/content/advisory-travel-and-visa-restrictions-related-covid-19-dated-12th-march-2020

• Quarantine Information:

• Nepal announced that all arrivals into Nepal will be self-quarantined for fourteen (14) days.

• Suspected cases will be quarantined for 14 days.

• A group of Nepalese citizens were repatriated from Hubei, China on February 16 and quarantined at Kharipati, Bhaktapur, Nepal. They were released following a two week quarantine and negative tests for the COVID-19 virus.

• Nepal Ministry of Health also confirmed that two (2) suspected cases of COVID-19 are in isolation at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (Teku Hospital), awaiting test results.

• Private and non-government sectors are encouraged to postpone their international programs scheduled to be held in Nepal.

• The U.S. Embassy Kathmandu’s Regional Security Officer strongly recommends that all embassy employees refrain from travelling outside of Kathmandu Valley due to concerns of localized geographic quarantines by the Nepalese Government.

• The District Administration Office of Kathmandu issued a Notice on March 5 for people not to organize or participate in large gathering programs. The Notice includes a request to not participate in festivals, including Holi, that anticipates large gatherings of people.

• Local Resources:

• Nepal Ministry of Health and Population at https://heoc.mohp.gov.np/recent_alert/update-on-novel-corona-virus-2019_ncov/ or Facebook at com/HEOC

• Nepal Ministry of Health and Population COVID-19 Hotline Local Telephone Numbers: 9851255839; 9851255837; 9851255834 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Infectious Disease Hospital (Teku) Hospital at info@istidh.org and the National Health Public Health Laboratory at nphl@nphl.gov.np for patient testing and quarantine.

• Other links:

• COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov

• CDC page on COVID-19

• https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/Nepal.html for Nepal Country Information and Travel Advisory page.

Source: US Embassy in Nepal