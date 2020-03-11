Health & Safety, medical

Nepal COVID-19 Information Page

• Nepal Country-Specific Information:

• Nepal has confirmed one (1) case of COVID-19 within its borders.

• Entry and Exit Requirements:

• Nepal suspended visas upon arrival for nationals from eight (8) countries (China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and Spain) from March 10 until further notice. http://www.nepalimmigration.gov.np/

• Temperature screening via thermal cameras and self-reporting has been implemented at Nepal’s only international airport, Tribhuvan International Airport, and land borders with China.

• A health desk greets all newly-arrived travelers, and an ambulance is on standby (24/7) at Tribhuvan International Airport to transport any suspected cases to the main designated referral hospital.

• Flights from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) into Nepal have been restricted.

• According to the Ministry of Health and Population Travel Advisory: “visas to the nationals of third countries entering through India via land routes, shall be issued after their health check-up ensuring that they will entry only from Karkarvitta, Jogabani, Raxaul, Sunauli, Jamunah (Nepalgunj) and Gaddachaukai.”

• The Nepal government has closed to tourists the border crossing points with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) at Tatopani and

• Quarantine Information:

• Suspected cases will be quarantined for 14 days.

• A group of Nepalese citizens were repatriated from Hubei, China on February 16 and quarantined at Kharipati, Bhaktapur, Nepal. They were released following a two week quarantine and negative tests for the COVID-19 virus.

• Nepal Ministry of Health also confirmed that two (2) suspected cases of COVID-19 are in isolation at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (Teku Hospital), awaiting test results.

• Private and non-government sectors are encouraged to postpone their international programs scheduled to be held in Nepal.

• The District Administration Office of Kathmandu issued a Notice on March 5 for people not to organize or participate in large gathering programs. The Notice includes a request to not participate in festivals, including Holi, that anticipates large gatherings of people.

• Local Resources:

• Nepal Ministry of Health and Population at https://heoc.mohp.gov.np/recent_alert/update-on-novel-corona-virus-2019_ncov/ or Facebook at com/HEOC

• Nepal Ministry of Health and Population COVID-19 Hotline Local Telephone Numbers: 9851255839; 9851255837; 9851255834 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Infectious Disease Hospital (Teku) Hospital at info@istidh.org and the National Health Public Health Laboratory at nphl@nphl.gov.np for patient testing and quarantine.

• Other links:

• COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov

• CDC page on COVID-19

• https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/Nepal.html for Nepal Country Information and Travel Advisory page.

Source: US Embassy in Nepal