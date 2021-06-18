Health & Safety, medical

– The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 82,746 with 127 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday.

Some 127 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 82,746, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

10,100 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,357 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,722,612 patients out of a total of 3,080,526 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,316 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry went on to say that 22,194,745 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The Health Ministry also announced that 4,369,039 Iranians have received the first dose and 895,152 people have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA