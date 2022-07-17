General

The country recorded 135 new cases of coronavirus infection with one death in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the number of active infection stands at 1,439. Among them, 1,370 are in home isolation, 69 in institutional isolation, and 18 in ICU. The Ministry of Health and Population stated that 59 persons got recovery in the same period.

Similarly, a person infected with coronavirus has been receiving treatment with ventilator support.

With one more death recorded on Sunday, the number of people losing lives to coronavirus has so far reached 11,953 in Nepal.

Meanwhile, 32,515 persons got vaccinated against coronavirus.

So far, over 20.5 million people have got first dose of anti-COVID vaccine while 20.4 million got second dose.

Source: National News Agency Nepal