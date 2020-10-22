General

A coronavirus infected person died in BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKHS) early this morning. The BPKHS said that the 83-year-old man from Inaruwa in Sunsari district passed away at 2:10 am in course of treatment.

Assistant Spokesperson of the BPKHS, Dr Aashish Shrestha, said the elderly was admitted to the hospital on 19 October after he contracted the virus and was a patient of high blood pressure, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

With this, 69 persons died of the Covid-19 in the BPKHS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal