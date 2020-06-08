General

A 60-year-old patient suffering from COVID-19 has died at the Western Regional Hospital here. He was being treated at the isolation ward of the hospital run by Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences. He is from Waling municipality-3 of Syangja district, the Province Health Directorate Pokhara stated in a press release today.

Directorate’s director Dr Binod Bindu Sharma said the person had been kept in pre-isolation ward at the hospital since June 4. He was shifted to the isolation ward after he tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday. He was also a patient of kidney, diabetes and other ailments.

Meanwhile, the number of people with coronavirus has reached 115 in the nine districts of the Gandaki State after a 42-year-old man from Pokhara Metropolitan City-9 tested positive to the virus this morning, the Province Health Directorate Pokhara has stated. He had come home from India a week back and stayed in quarantine. Preparations are being made to shift to the isolation ward at the Western Regional Hospital.

Source: National News Agency