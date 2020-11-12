Health & Safety, medical

The Sudurpaschim State has witnessed a rise in the mortality rate in comparison to other states due to coronavirus transmission of late.

According to the data of the Ministry of Social Development, at least six fatalities have been reported in the Sudurpaschim State during the past 10 days. Total number of death toll from coronavirus has reached 29 in the State with the demise of a 62-year-old man of Kanchanpur district in the Seti State Hospital Dhangadhi on Wednesday due to coronavirus.

However, the ministry does not have data of coronavirus-related fatalities occurring at home isolation. The number of COVID-19 critical patients has increased at the onset of winter season. Health workers said that the risk of coronavirus outbreak has increased with the general public ignoring the stipulated health safety protocol.

According to the ministry, total number of infected has reached 10,269 in the State as of Wednesday while the score of people returning home after recovery has exceeded 8,700.

In view of the rise of COVID-19 patients, the State government has stepped up its preparation to increase number of beds in Dhangadhi-based COVID temporary hospital. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal