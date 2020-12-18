General

COVID-19 case has resurfaced in Manang district as a man is confirmed to have contracted the infection. Of 282 suspected people who underwent PCR tests, 10 were found with the infection, said the district health office chief Badri Acharya, adding that of them, nine have gotten over the virus.

The 58-year-old infected man was admitted to a hospital in Bensisahar for fever and common cold. Upon suspicion, he got tested positive for the infection, said the Provincial Health Directorate. His swabs were tested in Pokhara.

The infected man has been taken to Kathmandu for further treatment, it has been learnt. Lately, the infection has spread among local people, said the district health office.

With increasing infection risks, strangers entering the district are required to provide PCR negative status (72 hours). This is not applicable to government employees and local people. So far, the district has recorded only one active infection case, it has been said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal