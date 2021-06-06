General

Four more COVID-19 infected patients died in Banke district on Sunday. They were undergoing treatment at Bheri Hospital and Nepalgunj Medical College, Kohalpur.

According to COVID focal person Tej Oli, a total of 313 infected patients coming from other districts for treatment in the district have died so far. Similarly, 302 infected of the district died till today.

Meanwhile, three COVID-19 patients died in Nuwakot district in the past 24 hours. Two individuals died in Trishuli Hospital and next one died in home isolation, Information Officer of Health Office Nuwakot Uttam Khanal said.

With this, a total of 29 persons succumbed to coronavirus in Nuwakot district till June 6.

Source: National News Agency Nepal