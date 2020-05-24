General

The southeast part of Kailali district is reeling under crisis of kits for the testing for coronavirus. Three persons in Janaki Rural Municipality were tested positive for the virus on May 22.

Chief of Health section of Tikapur Municipality, Bal Bahadur Rawal, shared that they were not able to test the suspected ones for lack of testing kits.

He added, “Risk of COVID-19 has increased. We have been facing shortage of kits. We have not gotten testing kits even from State government.”

Test for COVID-19 has come to halt for shortage of both kits—RDT and VTM. There are 160 people in quarantine in the municipality. He said that as per the profile of the municipality, a total of 16,000 Nepali citizens are in India.

It has been estimated that around 5,000 people might enter into the municipality area if such situation continues.

Similarly, coronavirus test has been affected at Janaki Rural Municipality for the same reason. Chief at the Health Section in the rural municipality, Jit Bahadur Chaudhary, said 42 people have come in contact with them after they were contacted with the infected people but the local government was not able to carry out their tests.

In Janaki Rural Municipality, Motinagar of ward no. 4 and Belaspur of ward no. 7 have been sealed off after coronavirus was confirmed.

Likewise, Bhajani Municipality is also under shortage of the testing kits. They have not been able to send those who have completed their time in quarantine in home in shortage of kits, said Chief of Health Section of the Municipality, Kriti Singh BK. There are 150 people in quarantine in the municipality area.

Source: National News Agency