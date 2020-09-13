Health & Safety

The COVID-19 special hospital has come into operation here. Inaugurating the special hospital, Chief Minister of Karnali State Mahendra Bahadur Shahi said Karnali State had relatively few cases of coronavirus as compared to other states.

"None has lost life to coronavirus in Karnali. With the operation of the COVID-19 special hospital, people's compulsion to go to Jumla and Surkhet for treatment has ended," he said, expressing pride that such large special hospital was not set up in any other districts of Karnali State.

The CM urged the people to maintain adequate safety measures to stay away from the growing threat of cornavirus. It helps a lot to the national campaign to control and prevent the deadly virus. According to him, the hospital was set up with the cost of Rs 17 million provided by the State government.

On the occasion, State Assembly member Kurmaraj Shahi assured that with the establishment of COVID-19 special hospital, none in the district would lose life to the coronavirus.

The quarantines set up by the nine local levels earlier are now changed into isolation centres in the district. There would be no compromise on proper treatment of the infected people, he added.

The special hospital has 54 general beds, two ICU beds and a ventilator, according to Hospital Development Committee Chair, Saroj Bogati.

Kat Bahadur Mahat from District Health Office informed that there were 100 persons in quarantine. Twenty coronavirus infected persons have been receiving treatment at isolation in Tilagupha Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal