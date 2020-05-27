General

A youth returning home from New Delhi, India, recently has been kept in isolation at Dhaulagiri Hospital of Baglung district after showing symptoms related to COVID-19.

The 23-year-old who is originally from Baglung Muncipality-13 was kept in isolation on Tuesday after he reported of high fever and body ache.

He was initially quarantined at Ramrekha Primary School in the locality immediately after his return from southern neighbour. Dr Shailendra BK, Chief of Dhaulagiri Hospital, shared, “The suspected person has fever but there’s nothing to worry about. Other health condition is normal.”

The nasal and throat swabs of the suspected youth have been collected and sent to a lab in Pokhara to determine whether the youth has contracted the infection or not. The report is due on Thursday.

Source: National News Agency