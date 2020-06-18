Health & Safety

The total number of coronavirus infected has crossed 1,100 in Karnali State, an official confirmed.

Chief of Health Service Division at Social Development Ministry Dr Laxmi Narayan Tiwari said that infected cases reached 1,104 including 82 females with the addition of 18 more cases on Wednesday in the State.

On Wednesday, 14 new cases were spotted from the PCR test in Karnali Academy of Health Sciences and two each in Surkhet and Dailekh district.

Dr Tiwari shared that Dailekh has the highest number of the cases with 636 followed by Surkhet, Salyan, Kalikot, Jumla and Jajarkot.

Surkhet has 237 cases while 137 infected ones are in Salyan, 42 in Kalikot, 24 in Jumla, 8 in Jajarkot, two in Mugu and one each in Humla and Dolpa.

So far, 494 individuals returned home after full recovery from the coronavirus infection. On Wednesday, a total of 152 persons were discharged from different hospitals and isolation centres in the State. Likewise, one each from Dolpa, Dailekh and Surkhet districts died of COVID-19 in the State.

However, West Rukum of the State is in the green zone till date as no case was spotted. In West Rukum, altogether 1,790 people have returned home from different Indian cities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal