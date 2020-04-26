Uncategorized

The government has started the coronavirus test on all those staying in mosques in the Kathmandu Valley.

Director General of Department of Health Services Mahendra Prasad Shrestha said that this decision was taken as people in a mosque of Udayapur district were tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Shrestha, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of those people was started from Thursday. He shared that 76 individuals were already tested and it is ongoing today as well.

In the tests carried out before, 27 people residing in a Bhulke-based mosque were tested for coronavirus.

Director General Shrestha further said three of them had arrived in Kathmandu as per their travel history.

Source: National News Agency