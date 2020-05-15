General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has expanded coverage of tests for novel coronavirus in view of the increasing risk of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In this connection, KMC carried out tests for COVID-19 at local Kalimati Fruits and Vegetables Market area on Thursday. Tests were carried out as per both rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods from 11am to 6.30 pm.

KMC conducted the tests in coordination with the Kalimati Fruits ad Vegetables Market Development Committee and the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division.

According to KMC, the tests were carried out to check for novel coronavirus infection among drivers and helpers transporting fruits, vegetables, fish and other agriculture produce from the area, and other related persons working in the market like porters, workers, employees, cleaning staff and security persons.

KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya and deputy mayor Hariprabha Khadgi Shrestha were present on the occasion. Deputy mayor Shrestha underwent a PCR test as part of this. Test results of the Deputy Mayor and others who underwent the tests are awaited.

On the occasion, mayor Shakya said KMC has started carrying out the tests in view of the increased risk of spread of COVID-19 and urged all to strictly abide by the lockdown.

Deputy mayor Shrestha said the test would be expanded and all the people’s representatives and employees engaged in prevention and control of the pandemic would be brought under its ambit.

Chief of Epidemiology and Epidemic Control Section, Dr Amrit Pokharel said works have been started with the objective of conducting RDT for COVID-19 on 70 per cent of the citizens at comparatively low risk areas and of carrying out the PCR tests on 30 per cent citizens who are exposed to risk.

There are 550 licensed traders engaged in wholesale and retail trade from the Market. On normal days more than 10 thousand people frequent the market on a daily basis while on an average over 1,000 vehicles and 2,000 motorcycles carrying vegetables, fruits and fish ply to and from it. Similarly, there are 500 porters dependent on the Market. Sixty three employees including security persons are employed for managing the market.

Source: National News Agency