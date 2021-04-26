Health & Safety

Three elderly men died coronavirus infection in Chitwan district on Monday.

They are from Parsa, Makawanpur and Lamjung district and were receiving treatment for the COVID-19.

According to the hospitals, 80-year-old man from Birgunj Metropolitan City-17, 85-year-old from Makawanpur and 75-year-old from Sundarbazar Municipality-2 in Lamjung died while receiving treatment.

The man from Birgunj died at 8:50 in the morning while being treated at hospital's ICU ward.

Similarly, the man from Lamjung passed away at 11:00 on Monday in hospital's ICU bed. He was receiving treatment for the virus since 23 April.

Likewise, the senior citizen from Makawanpur district was admitted to the Old Medical College in Chitwan on 24 April after suffering from pneumonia. He died at 1:45 am at the hospital's ICU bed, the hospital shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal