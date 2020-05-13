General

An additional 24 people have tested positive to Corona Virus today. The tests were confirmed at the National Public Health Laboratory in Teku and the State Public Health Laboratory in Rupandehi, according to assistant spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 infected to 243 in Nepal. The latest addition include 12 from Rupandehi, eight from Kapilvastu, three from Parsa and one from Nawalparasi. They are 20 men and four women ranging from four years to 74 years old.

On Tuesday, 83 new cases were confirmed while the total confirmed case today is 26.

Source: National News Agency