Two more coronavirus patients died in Biratnagar today. A 59-year-old woman from Ilam Municipality-2 in Ilam and 38-year-old man from Gadhi Rural Municipality-9 in Sunsari districts passed away while receiving treatment at Nobel Teaching Hospital, Biratnagar.

According to the Manager of Hospital Narayan Dahal, both the patients were admitted to the hospital on 20 October after having respiratory ailments. The man was also the patient of pneumonia, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal