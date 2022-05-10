General

The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 13 new cases of Coronavirus infection in the latest update.

A total of 3,634 samples were tested during the same period. There are currently 185 active cases of COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, no fatality caused by the flu-like infection was reported.

Similarly, 17 infected persons got recovery in the past 24 hours. It takes the COVID-19 recovery caseload to 966,823 till date. The recovery rate stands at 98.8 per cent, the Ministry said.

Likewise, altogether 80,142 people got vaccinated against the deadly infection today alone. Currently, there are no any districts having more than 200 active cases of COVID-19.

As many as 29 districts including Ilam, Manang, Mustang, Dadheldhura and Darchula among others have zero cases of COVID-19 at present. There are 42 cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu district, 12 in Lalitpur and 4 in Bhaktapur, shared the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal