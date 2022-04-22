Health & Safety

The country has recorded 18 COVID-19 cases and zero infection-related death in the past 24 hours. The caseloads were confirmed after 3,651 tests conducted across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The figure of active infection cases stands at 282 at present.

The total number of recovery cases has reached 966,481 with 25 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.8 percent. So far, the death toll from the virus has hit 11,951.

Currently, 279 infected people have been in home-isolation and three in institutional isolation. Lately, 129,083 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal