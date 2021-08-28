Health & Safety

A total of 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

The new cases were detected from 13,173 tests-9,409 PCR tests and 3767 antigen tests- conducted in several laboratories across the country during the same period, the MoHP unveiled in its routine virtual press meet today.

Currently, there are a total of 36,866 active cases in the country. Among them, 615 have been receiving treatment in ICU, 174 in ventilators, 33,835 in home-isolation, 3,031 in institutional isolation and 346 in quarantine facilities, said the Ministry.

Similarly, 2,222 people have enjoyed full recovery in a day. With this, the number of recovered from the flu-like infection stands at 710,452 in total.

Likewise, 27 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 fatality caseload to 10,690 as of now.

Meanwhile, 5,063,522 people have received the first dose of vaccine and 4,052,765 fully vaccinated till date.

Source: National News Agency Nepal