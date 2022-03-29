Health & Safety

The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,471 persons underwent PCR and Antigen tests in the same period. There are currently 1,198 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Similarly, 86 infected persons got recovery in the last 24 hours. It reached the total recovery at 965,228. The recovery rate stands at 98.7 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, none succumbed to the deadly infection, the Ministry said. The total fatality caused by COVID-19 has reached 11,951 till date.

Likewise, a total of 50,151 persons got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal