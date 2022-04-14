Health & Safety, medical

A total of 44 COVID-19 patients got recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours. Likewise, four new cases of COVID-19 were detected during the same period, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were confirmed through 3,342 PCR and Antigen tests across the country.

Similarly, with 44 recoveries, the total number of individuals getting recovered from the virus reached 966,204 till April 14. The recovery rate stands at 98.7 per cent, shared the Ministry.

There has been no death related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ministry stated. So far, 11,951 infected succumbed to the flu-like infection.

Currently, there are a total of 479 active cases in the country. At present, 24 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolation centres, 12 in ICU and one on ventilator support.

The districts as Solukhumbu, Khotang, Dolakha, Rasuwa, Manang, Mustang, Rukum Purba, Kapilvastu, Gulmi, Jajarkot, Jumla, Dolpa, Humla, Mugu and Bajura have no active cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 61,278 received vaccines against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, added the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal