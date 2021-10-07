General

A total of 805 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours. The new cases were confirmed in the 15,942 samples collected and tested in various laboratories across the country, the Ministry of Health and Population said in its routine virtual press meet on Thursday.

Similarly, 911 COVID-19 patients got recovery during the same period, taking the recovery caseload to 773,140. The recovery rate now is 96.6 per cent.

Likewise, eight people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. With this, fatalities from COVID-19 reached 11,200 till October 7.

Currently, there are 15,942 active cases in the country. Among them, 14,728 are in home isolations while 1,214 are in institutional isolations. Likewise, 329 COVID patients are in ICU, 112 in ventilator support and 242 in quarantine facilities, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, 57,158 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday alone. Altogether 6,430,431 people have been fully vaccinated till Thursday while 8,008,854 received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal