A total of 90 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were confirmed through 3,112 sample tests conducted during the same period, the Ministry said today. Similarly, 20 infected ones enjoyed full recovery from the deadly infection in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery caseload to 967,555 till date. The recovery rate stands at 98.7 per cent.

Currently, there are 401 active cases of COVID-19 in the country while altogether 11,952 succumbed to the flu-like infection as of now, shared the Ministry.

Meanwhile, 111,531 people were vaccinated against the deadly infection today alone. The Ministry said that there were no districts having more than 200 active cases of COVID-19 at present. Also, over two dozens of districts have nil cases of COVID-19 presently.

Likewise, Kathmandu district records 219 actives cases, Lalitpur 34 and Bhaktapur 10 at the moment. The infection rate is at 17 percent, informed the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal