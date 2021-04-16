General

The country has recorded 900 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were diagnosed from 6,158 CR tests conducted during the same period, said the Ministry.

Kathmandu Valley alone witnessed 348 new cases in a day. The total Covid-19 caseload has reached 282,890 till date, Similarly, 208 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours which puts total recovery number at 274,812 which is 97.1 per cent.

There are a total of 5,800 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country. Among the infected ones, 66 were quarantined while others have been receiving treatment at various isolation facilities.

A total of 2,335,085 PCR tests have been conducted in Nepal as of now.

Likewise, four people lost their lives to the flu-like infection in the past 24 hours taking the Covid-19 fatality at 3,070, said the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal