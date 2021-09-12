Health & Safety, medical

The country has recorded 911 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

This was confirmed in the 11,018 samples including 7,878 through RT-PCR and 3,140 Antigen tests carried out in various laboratories across the country during the same period, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

This takes the COVID-19 caseload in the country to 777,163, said the Ministry in its virtual press conference here today.

Likewise, 1,423 people recovered during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 739,457. The recovery rate stands at 95.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, 13 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 10,949. The fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country is 26,757 with 25,171 of them in home isolation, and 1,586 in institutional isolation. Of the infected, 454 are undergoing treatment in ICU while 140 are with ventilator support. Similarly, 321 are in quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,0449 people were administered vaccine on Sunday alone. So far, 5,166,689 people have been fully vaccinated while 5,773,612 received first dose of the vaccine against the flu-like infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal