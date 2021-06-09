Health & Safety

The country reported 4,344 new cases of COVID-19 including 3,449 through RT-PCR tests and 895 through antigen tests in the last 24 hours, along with 81 deaths due to the infection, the Ministry of Health and Population states.

Likewise, 5,768 people recovered from the virus, taking the total recovery to 510,298. The recovery rate has climbed to 85.2 percent while the caste fatality rate is 1.6 percent.

The country is battling with the second wave of coronavirus and it so far reports the total 5,988,813 positive cases, with 82,736 active cases as of today, according to the data made available by the MoHP.

As of Wednesday, the total death toll from the SARS-Cov-2 stands at 8,179.

Source: National News Agency Nepal