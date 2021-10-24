Health & Safety

A total of 557 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were confirmed through 7,625 tests conducted in various laboratories during the same period, said the Ministry in its routine virtual press conference on Sunday.

Similarly, 877 infected ones were recovered during the past 24 hours. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.3 percent. The number of active case stands at 10,201.

Likewise, three COVID-19 patients succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection in a day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 11,348.

A total of 7,576 people were vaccinated against the flu-like infection on Sunday alone. So far, 15,211,161 vaccine doses were administered. Among the total, 8,606,988 received the first dose of the vaccine while 6,604,173 received the full doses.

Source: National News Agency Nepal