General

A COVID-19 vaccination drive will be launched in Kalikot from December 27 to 29. Under the campaign, more than 18,000 children between 12 and 17 age group will be administered first dose of Moderna vaccine against the virus, said the District Public Health Office, Kalikot.

The drive will be launched at Shuvakalika Rural Municipality, Mahabai, Naraharinath, Pachaljharana, Palata, Sanni Tribeni Rural Municipality, Khadachakra Municipality, Raskot and Tilagupha Municipality wherein 18,167 children will be vaccinated against the infection, said Katak Bahadur Mahat, officiating manager for the office.

A meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee discussed the launch of the drive, he said.

An orientation programme on the vaccination was provided to health workers and midwives, who would be mobilised for the campaign, he said, adding that the vaccine would be available at more than 120 vaccination centers at the local levels.

Source: National News Agency Nepal