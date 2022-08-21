Health & Safety, medical

The Ministry of Health and Population has launched the second-phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign from today targeting children aged 5-12 in 50 districts, out of 77, across the country.

According to the Ministry, under the campaign, the target group will be administered the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The campaign will run until August 27.

Ministry joint-spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said the vaccination centers have been set up within the schools. Besides, it is available in Balmandir (children's home) and prisons.

Those children to be incorporated in the campaign will get the second dose from September 12 to 17.

Besides, children who are not enrolled at schools will be administered the vaccine upon the showing of proof of age document or their parents/guardian declaring the age of children that will be eligible for taking the shots.

The campaign covers Bhojpur, Dhankuta, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Taplejung, Tehrathum and Udyapur in Province 1, Bara, Rautahat, and Sarlahi in Madhesh Province, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Dhading, Nuwakot, Rasuwa and Sindhupalchowk in Bagmati Province, Baglung, Gorkha, Lamjung, Manang, Myagdi, Parbat, Syangja, and Tanahu in Gandaki, Kapilvastu, Arghakhanchi, Gulmi, Palpa, Pyuthan, Rolpa and Rukum East in Lumbini, Rukum West, Salyan, Dolpa, Humla, Jumla, Kalikot, Mugu, Dailekh and Jajarkot in Karnali and Achham, Doti, Bajhang, Bajura, Baitadi and Darchula for the vaccination.

Source: National News Agency Nepal