Vaccination against COVID-19 resumed in Karnali today, for those who missed it in the first round. The arrangement for vaccination has been made in all the 12 vaccination centres in the province targeting those who could not take it for various reasons, according to the Health Service Directorate.

In the first phase, 2,360 people identified under the priority list did not receive the vaccine. They will be getting it today, Dr Rabin Khadka of the Directorate said.

In the first phase, 9,420 people mostly health workers and others in the frontline received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Birendranagar municipality in Surkhet has begun the vaccination for those in the second priority for vaccination under the first phase. This includes civil servants, local level representatives, bank and financial institutions' staff, corporation staff and judicial sector employees as well as journalists, according to health unit chief Bhupendra Dev Giri. The vaccination will take place until February 20.

Source: National News Agency Nepal