General

Preparation is on to send the COVID-19 vaccines to all seven provinces.

The one million doses of vaccines were received from India under grant assistance on Thursday. According to spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwar Gautam, these vaccines were now kept at the cold store of Health Service Department, Teku and gradually they are being dispatched to all provinces.

Gautam added that the vaccines would be reached all districts from the respective provinces and all provinces will receive the vaccines on Sunday.

Three hundred hospitals across the country will manage to provide vaccination services. Similarly, over 10 hospitals will manage vaccination services in the Kathmandu valley.

The Ministry shares that health persons, security personnel, ambulance drivers, workers involved in managing the dead bodies of COVID infected among other front line workers would be prioritized for the vaccination for the first round.

The vaccine is completed in two rounds between the gaps of four weeks from the beginning.

The Ministry has made preparations to complete the first round within a week. The vaccine is found 70 per cent effective in India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal