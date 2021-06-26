General

The Sudur Paschim province has reported zero deaths from COVID-19 in the past two days. There has been no report of death from Corona Virus in the past 48 hours, the Health Directorate Dipayal has said.

During this period, of the 1,892 samples tested, only 97 tested positive to Corona Virus. Another, 444 people returned home after recovering from the infection. The province has recorded 43,442 infections so far, with 259,887 samples tested.

As high as 31 people have died in a day in the province, when COVID-19 infection was at its peak.

Meanwhile, the prohibitory order imposed to prevent and control COVID-19 has been relaxed in many districts of the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal