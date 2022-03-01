Health & Safety

Altogether 158 new cases of COVID-19 people have been confirmed in the last 24 hours across the country. It came to light through RT-PCR tests performed on 6,504 people during that period, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

With this, the total number of infections has reached 977,076 in Nepal.

During the period, another 354 people have recovered following the incident. The number of those free from infection has reached 957,167. The recovery rate is 97.9 percent, according to the ministry. Currently, the number of active case of COVID-19 is 7,971.

Meanwhile, two more have died on COVID-19, taking the death toll to 11,938.

Also today, 108,140 people were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal