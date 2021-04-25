General

A 36-year-old man died of COVID-19 at the Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur this morning. This takes the death toll from COVID-19 to 180 in Banke so far.

The man was a resident of Kohalpur municipality, ward no. 10. He died at 2:30 am today, according to resource person at the district COVID crisis management centre, Banke Tej Oli.

Meanwhile, eight people including five women and three men died in course of treatment at different hospitals in Banke in the past 24 hours. So far, 80 local residents of Banke and 100 from outside the district have died during treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

The deceased include 33 women and 47 men from Banke and 25 women and 75 men from outside the district. Currently, Banke has 2,128 active cases of COVID-19, with 86 in serious condition and seven in ventilator support. They are undergoing treatment at Bheri hospital, Teaching hospital in Kohalpur, White House isolation and Kohalpur municipality isolation centres.

Another 1,980 persons are in home-based isolation in Banke, according to resource person Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal