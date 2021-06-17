General

The Province no 2 government has brought into operation a COVID Special Hospital in Janakpurdham. The 100-bed facility has been operated from an unused building of the Manipal Teaching Hospital at Mujeliya after its repair and maintenance. The hospital is run under the Madhes Health Sciences Academy.

Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut and Social Development Minister Nawal Kishor Saha jointly inaugurated the special hospital today.

On the occasion, CM Raut said the hospital will soon start providing specialised services besides treatment to the coronavirus infected persons.

Minister Saha said the Madhes Health Sciences Academy is a pride project of the province government and hoped that it would become a model health care facility of the entire country.

The Academy is to start the BPH, BN, BMLT, among other programmes from this academic session.

Source: National News Agency Nepal