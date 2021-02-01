General

Prisoners have been administered the Covishield vaccine against the Corona Virus here today. A total of 50 prisoners were vaccinated in the district, said jailor Anil Tiwari.

There are 71 prisoners in the district and of them 50 have been vaccinated on Monday. They were vaccinated as per the government priority of vaccination to the frontline workers, health workers and prisoners in the first phase.

According to district hospital chief Dr Basant Raj Joshi vaccination centres have also been added in the district in addition to the district hospital, which was alone assigned for the first phase.

Source: National News Agency Nepal