Health & Safety

A total of 28,732 people have been administered the 'Covishield' vaccine on the second day of the vaccination drive. According to Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwor Gautam, the vaccine was administered in all 77 districts of seven provinces.

Each individual would get 0.5 mililitre of vaccine which has two course. The second one should be administered within four weeks of the first dose. A total of 3,847 vaccines were administered in Province No 1 while 2,174 people got vaccinated in Province No 2, 11,461 in Bagmati State, 4,853 in Gandaki State, 2,303 in Lumbini State, 1,677 in Karnali State and 2,417 in Sudurpaschim State.

Dr Gautam said that there was no health issues reported from those who got vaccinated. The vaccine was administered on a priority basis. The frontline health workers, cleaning staffs, ambulance and hearse drivers among others have been prioritized for the vaccine for the first phase.

The Ministry has instructed the Vaccine Coordination, Monitoring and Management Centre for streamline vaccination drive, according to him.

The elderly in the elderly shelters and inmates and security workers would be prioritized next for the vaccine.

The Covishield was brought to Nepal in 1 million doses in aid by the government of India. The vaccine would be provided to the people through 62 Hospitals in all seven provinces and 300 vaccination centres across 77 districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal