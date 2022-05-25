General

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu has said the Consumer Protection Council would be made active by making and amending related act, rules and policies (if any).

The minister, also chair of the Council, made this statement at a meeting of the Council that took place four years after the formation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2075. The Council was formed to make policy on the matter of protecting and implementing the rights of consumers.

On current matters like that of inflation and price increment of daily essentials, he said the government at all levels, private sector and consumers should be responsible, disciplined and cautious to end such things. "Citizens have been raising question about lack of effective work of government mechanism to stop unusual inflation and other malpractices in the market. The government at all levels, its bodies and offices should regularly monitor the market with dedication and discipline to end the problems and help from all is in need," he said.

Other matters the meeting discussed were for the Department and all federal regulatory bodies to coordinate with all stakeholders including the provincial government on the matter of laws amendment, supply management, consumer protection and bazaar monitoring so as to grant authority to the bazaar monitoring mechanism at the provincial and local level.

Source: National News Agency Nepal